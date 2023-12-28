Warren Sharp Gives 2 Bijan Robinson Player Prop Bets vs. Bears

As the Chicago Bears prepare to host the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field, the NFL betting world is buzzing with predictions and player props. SportsGrid’s Warren Sharp offers insightful analysis, especially on Falcons’ player Bijan Robinson.

Sharp points out a critical aspect of both teams’ defensive strategies. “They’re very good and stout against running back runs, but they’re very susceptible to running back passes.” He then dives into the stats, highlighting the Chicago Bears’ defensive strengths and weaknesses. “This team actually ranks number four, six, and five in terms of yards per carry, EPA, and success rate, to running back runs on early downs. In fact, they’re averaging allowing only 3.6 yards per carry to early-down running back runs this season.”

However, Sharp notes a significant vulnerability in the Bears’ defense. “However, if you throw the ball to these running backs out of the backfield, instead of handing it off, you are gaining 7.5 yards per target, which is the most in the NFL. AKA, the Chicago Bears’ defense is the worst in the NFL from a yards-per-attempt standpoint when teams throw the ball to running backs.”

Given this scenario, Sharp believes the Falcons will adjust their strategy to exploit this weakness. “The Falcons have been utilizing Bijan Robinson a little bit more over the course of the later stretch of the season. I think you’ll have opportunities for them to say, look, we can run the ball at the Bears and not get much accomplished, or we can throw the ball to Bijan a little bit more frequently.”

Sharp’s betting advice is clear and well-grounded. “I think there’s some opportunities here for him to go over 3.5 receptions. That’s +130. I think he’s going to have at least four receptions on Sunday against the Chicago Bears in Chicago.” He elaborates on the game dynamics, suggesting how the Bears’ potential lead might influence the Falcons’ game plan. “If the Bears jump out to a lead, you’re not going to have as many running attempts from the Atlanta Falcons against a really solid run defense. Look to utilize Bijan Robinson through the air.”

Sharp also offers a tip on Robinson’s receiving yards. “I bet his receiving yards over as well. That’s like 21.5 or 22.5. But I do prefer the receptions a little bit more.”

This analysis by Warren Sharp highlights the nuanced approach required in NFL betting, focusing not just on the players’ abilities but also on how team strategies and match-up dynamics can affect player performance. For bettors looking at the Bears-Falcons game, keeping an eye on Bijan Robinson and how the Falcons utilize him in their passing game could be key to a successful bet.

