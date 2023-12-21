Warren Sharp Identifies 2 Weaknesses the Vikings Can Exploit vs. Lions

In an intriguing NFL match-up, the Detroit Lions are laying three points on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, with an over/under set at 47.5. This game is far from straightforward for the Lions, who face a tough challenge in Minnesota.

Lions vs. Vikings Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Lions -3 (-120) | Vikings +3 (-102)

Lions -3 (-120) | Vikings +3 (-102) Moneyline: Lions (-178) | Vikings (+152)

Lions (-178) | Vikings (+152) Total: OVER 47 (-110) | UNDER 47 (-110)

Jared Goff’s performance is a critical factor in this game, especially considering his history in Minnesota. Goff’s past two years in Minnesota paint a concerning picture: According to our Warren Sharp, in 2022, he averaged just 6.8 yards per attempt with one touchdown and one interception, and the previous year, his performance was even less impressive with only 5.8 yards per attempt, no touchdowns, and one interception. This history, combined with Minnesota’s challenging playing environment, raises questions about the Lions’ offense under Goff.

The Vikings’ defense, known for its aggressive blitzing style under Brian Flores, will be a critical factor. Goff has shown significant splits in his performance against different defensive strategies. He struggles notably against zone blitzes, a tactic the Vikings employ frequently. The Lions’ offense will need to adapt to handle this pressure effectively.

Sharp also explains how the Vikings’ offense could exploit a significant weakness in the Lions’ defense: their vulnerability against play action. The Vikings, who use play action more than any other NFL team, could find considerable success here. Last week, Nick Mullens used play action on an astounding 49% of dropbacks, yielding impressive results with an average of nine yards per pass attempt and a high success rate. The Lions’ defense ranks poorly against play action, indicating a potential edge for the Vikings.

Considering these factors, the Lions may face an uphill battle in Minnesota. The Vikings’ strategic approach, both defensively and offensively, positions them as a strong contender in this game. Detroit’s odds as favorites might be overestimated, given the problematic environment and Goff’s historical struggles in Minnesota. Therefore, the Vikings emerge as a lively underdog in this contest, with a well-designed game plan likely to challenge the Lions on both sides of the ball.

