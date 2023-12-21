Washington vs. Texas: College Football Betting Preview

In this highly anticipated college football playoff matchup, the Washington Huskies find themselves in an intriguing underdog position despite being the higher seed. They surprised everyone by winning outright as a 9.5-point underdog against Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game. The betting odds have certainly piqued the interest of football enthusiasts as both teams enter this game healthy and ready to showcase their talent.

While the defense will have its extra scouting time to dissect the opponent’s strategies, the focus here is on the passing game. Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies’ monster quarterback with a talented set of wide receivers, is expected to have a standout performance. However, one player to keep an eye on is running back Dillon Johnson, who has been nothing short of astounding in the past month and a half.

The absence of Jonathan Brooks, Texas’s leading back for most of the year due to injury, will be a significant factor in this game. On the other hand, the Longhorns boast the fourth-best rushing defense in the nation, which adds a unique twist to the matchup.

While Texas has excelled in defending the run, they have shown vulnerability through the air. Penix Jr, who went over 300 yards passing in the Pac-12 championship game, will look to exploit this weakness. To pull off an upset, Penix Jr. will need to surpass his passing yards line of 309.5.

In terms of betting trends, Texas has been inconsistent when favored by single digits, going 1-1 against the spread this season. On the other hand, Washington has thrived as an underdog under coach Kalen DeBoer, boasting a perfect 4-0 record outright when booked as the dog.

As this thrilling showdown unfolds, the focus will undoubtedly be on the quarterbacks and running backs. Can Michael Penix Jr. lead the Huskies to victory through the air, or will Dillon Johnson be the key factor in Washington’s offense? With both teams hungry for a win, this game promises excitement and action, making it a must-watch for college football fans and a unique opportunity for bettors to capitalize on the odds. The stage is set, and the showdown between the Washington Huskies and the Texas Longhorns is sure to be a thrilling spectacle.

