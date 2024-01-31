Has Embiid’s Injury Opened up the NBA MVP Race for Luka Doncic?

The NBA MVP race has taken a dramatic turn following the recent injury of the former top contender, Joel Embiid, who was the favorite to win the award just a week ago. Embiid is off the board after re-aggravating his left knee injury. He’s dangerously close to already going past the league threshold for minimum games played to be eligible for the award.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Top 5 NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel

Nikola Jokic: -125

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +300

Luka Doncic: +500

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +700

Jayson Tatum: +3700

Currently leading the odds is Nikola Jokic at -125, a testament to his consistent performance and dominance in the league. Following him are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at 3 to 1, Luka Doncic at 5 to 1, Giannis Antetokounmpo at 7 to 1, and then a large gap to Jayson Tatum.

Given these developments, the spotlight turns to Doncic as a strong candidate with odds at +500. Luka’s recent explosive performances, including scoring surges of 73 and 45 points in his last game, have significantly bolstered his position in the MVP race. The NBA’s tendency to favor well-known stars in MVP considerations further enhances his appeal as a bet.

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA game picks and NBA Props Picks all Season Long.

This preference for recognizable names is not just about on-court achievements but also involves a popularity aspect that can influence voters’ decisions. While SGA’s exceptional talent is undeniable, the broader name recognition and fanbase of players like Doncic play a crucial role in the MVP conversation.

MVP odds will continue to fluctuate as the season progresses based on player performances, health, and team success. However, the current shift underscores the importance of considering not only statistical excellence but also player popularity and visibility in MVP predictions. With Doncic’s odds improving and some contenders facing challenges, the race for the NBA MVP remains an intriguing and dynamic betting landscape.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.