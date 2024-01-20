Houston Texans Vs. Baltimore Ravens: Can C.J. Stroud Lead Houston to an Upset?

Betting on the NFL Divisional Game: Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

The anticipation is high as the Ravens take on the Texans in the 2023 NFL Divisional game. Lamar Jackson faces off against C.J. Stroud, and the Ravens are naturally favored in this matchup. But where should you place your bets? Let’s dive into the action with a focus on the betting elements.

Betting Element 1: Betting on the Underdog

When it comes to this exciting ball game, I’m leaning towards the underdog â€“ the young guns, Stroud, and the Texans. The Texans displayed their potential last week in a rematch against the Cleveland Browns. The Texans’ secondary, known for its opportunistic play, managed to intercept Joe Flacco twice, sealing the deal with one returned for a touchdown. However, it was the Texans’ front seven that truly shined. They effectively neutralized Kareem Hunt and Jerome Ford, limiting the Browns to just 2.8 yards per rush.

While duplicating 2.8 yards per rush might be a stretch, I believe the Texans can contain the Ravens’ rushing attack well enough to stay within the 9.5-point spread. Even if they find themselves down by 15-16 points in the fourth quarter, as long as Stroud and the offense are on the field, I’m taking the Texans plus the points.

Betting Element 2: Concerns About the Over/Under

When it comes to the over/under in this game, I have some reservations. I’m worried about Baltimore’s performance coming out of the bye week, especially considering Jackson’s less-than-stellar track record in playoff spots. While the Ravens have put up substantial points against teams like the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers, their modus operandi seems to be ground and pound, making plays when necessary to secure victory.

This strategy leaves the backdoor wide open for a 9.5-point spread. Stroud is unlikely to exit the game, even if the Texans are trailing by a significant margin late in the fourth quarter. He’ll keep firing downfield, potentially covering the spread. While I do believe the Ravens will ultimately win the game, there’s a chance for an upset here, and it’s most likely to come from a team getting around 10 points, like the Texans.

Betting Element 3: Total Points

As for the total points in this game, I’m leaning towards the over at 43.5. However, weather conditions could play a significant role. Baltimore’s winter weather, while not as extreme as last week’s minus 37 degrees, is still quite chilly, hovering around zero degrees when factoring in the wind chill.

Nonetheless, I expect both offenses to come out swinging, and the over might hit. However, it’s crucial to monitor the conditions in Baltimore leading up to the game, as weather can have a significant impact on scoring.

Betting Element 4: Final Thoughts

In conclusion, this NFL Divisional matchup between the Texans and the Ravens promises plenty of excitement and betting opportunities. While the Ravens are favored, the Texans could be the dark horse in this game, especially with Stroud’s ability to keep them in contention.

Consider betting on the Texans to cover the 9.5-point spread, but keep an eye on the weather conditions before deciding on the over/under. This game has the potential to be a high-scoring affair, so don’t be surprised if it goes over the 43.5-point mark.

Regardless of your bets, get ready for an action-packed showdown that could go down to the wire. Enjoy the game!