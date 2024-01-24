NBA MVP Odds: Can Doncic or Gilgeous-Alexander Challenge Jokic and Embiid?

As the NBA season progresses, the MVP race heats up, with a few standout names leading the pack. The discussion is dominated by two familiar faces: Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, the past two award winners.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Top 5 NBA MVP Odds @ FanDuel

Joel Embiid: +130

Nikola Jokic: +250

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +360

Luka Doncic: +900

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +1200

Jokic, near the top of the oddsboard, continues to strengthen his case for the MVP title. His versatile play and significant impact on the Denver Nuggets make him a top contender. Joker’s odds for MVP are among the shortest in the league at +250, reflecting his high standing in the race.

Joel Embiid, on the other hand, has seen a quick shortening of his offs. His recent performance, scoring 70 points in Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, has again put him in the spotlight as the odds-on favorite. Embiid, much like last year, places him neck and neck with Jokic. His consistent excellence over the past seasons keeps him firmly in the MVP conversation annually.

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA game picks and NBA Props Picks all Season Long.

An interesting name that has come up in the MVP discussions is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the Oklahoma City Thunder. While he’s showing remarkable talent and significantly impacting his team, some argue that he lacks the “street cred” or the big-name recognition that typically accompanies MVP candidates. His performance is worth noting, even if he remains a longer shot in the MVP race.

The conversation also turns towards Luka Doncic. Despite his undeniable skill and influence on the Dallas Mavericks, there are concerns about his durability. Luka’s odds might be affected by his tendency to miss games due to minor injuries or fatigue. The NBA’s 65-game minimum requirement for MVP consideration could be a hurdle for him, as missing several games in a season might diminish his chances.

The MVP race appears to be primarily a battle between Jokic and Embiid, with both players showing exceptional form this season. While SGA is making a case for himself, he faces an uphill battle against these established stars. As for Doncic, his challenge lies in staying healthy and consistently on the court to maintain his candidacy in this tight MVP race. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining who will edge out as the frontrunner for this prestigious award.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.