Happy Martin Luther King Day!

For today’s 11-game slate in the NBA, we’re focusing on the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-11) and Los Angeles Lakers (19-21), who square off for the third time this season.

The Lakers enter the contest as slight 1.0-point home favorites.

Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay in what should be an exciting Western Conference showdown.

Let’s begin the parlay with Mark Daigneault‘s squad.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA SGP Leg 1: Thunder Moneyline (-104)

Thunder are currently second in the Western Conference

Thunder have won four straight games and are 8-2 over their past ten

and are Thunder are an NBA-best 11-6 on the road this season

this season Thunder are 1-1 against the Lakers this season , OKC downing LA 133-110 in their first meeting

, OKC downing LA in their first meeting The Lakers have lost two straight games and are 3-7 in their last ten

Note: Selection depends on the status of OKC star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander is currently questionable due to a right knee sprain.

NBA SGP Leg 2: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Score 30+ Points (-185)

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a career-high 31.5 PPG this season, third in the Association

this season, Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in six of his past seven games

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in 28 of his 37 appearances this season (76%), including both meetings against the Lakers

Note: If SGA is ruled out, consider pivoting to Jalen Williams, whose usage rate climbs from 22.44 to 28.32 with the former off the court (per RotoGrinders).

NBA SGP Leg 3: Anthony Davis OVER 3.5 Assists (-120)

Davis is averaging 3.5 APG this season, the second-highest of his career

this season, of his career Davis is coming off a season-best 11 assists in Saturday’s loss to the Utah Jazz

in Saturday’s loss to the Utah Jazz Davis has recorded at least four helpers in five of his past eight games

Davis recorded seven assists against OKC in the last meeting

against OKC in the last meeting OKC is allowing the fifth most assists to opposing centers this season

NBA SGP Total Value = +363

