SportsGrid’s Best NCAA Basketball Bets for January 29

Monday night’s college basketball schedule is relatively light, with only two ranked teams in action. Nonetheless, there is plenty of value on the board worth looking at.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite picks for Monday’s college basketball action.

7:00 pm ET – Duke at Virginia Tech

Spread: VT +3.5 | Moneyline: Duke (-154) | Total: 146.5

Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, VA

The Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Tech square off two days after Duke pulled off a late, emotional comeback at home against Clemson. Virginia Tech has won three games in a row and is playing at a very high level. Both teams can lock in defensively, and the Blue Devils have struggled offensively in true road games. Setting aside the game at Louisville, Duke has failed to score more than 75 points in any road contest all season. With point guard Jeremy Roach still hampered by an ankle injury, Virginia Tech is the pick at +3.5, but the stronger play is the under 146.5, with SportsGrid projecting a total of 140.9 points in the contest.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: UNDER 146.5 and Virginia Tech +3.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

9:00 pm ET – Houston at Texas

Spread: Houston -4.5 | Moneyline: Houston -220 | Total: 130.5

Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: Moody Center in Austin, TX

The Houston Cougars are now No. 4 in the country. They continue to play in the rugged Big 12 with a trip to in-state rival Texas to play the Longhorns. Houston has won four in a row by an average of 16.75 points per game. The Cougars are as physically challenging as any team in the country, and their defense is holding opponents to a nation-best 51.9 points per game. Houston is nearly six points better than any other team on defense. Texas got a big road win at BYU and is close to .500 in conference play. However, Houston is the better team. With a total set at 130.5 and SportsGrid projecting a 126.8-point total, there is value in the under.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: UNDER 130.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

