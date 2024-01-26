Warren Sharp Recommends a Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Prop vs. 49ers

In the upcoming NFL matchup between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs stands out as a key player with promising betting prospects. SportsGrid’s Warren Sharp, a well-respected football analyst, offers insightful commentary on Gibbs’s impact and potential in the game.

A significant aspect of Gibbs’s potential this week is the strategic changes in the Lions’ offense. Sharp notes, “Tight end Brock Wright went down with an injury. That means I believe the Lions are probably going to use slightly less two tight end sets here, and that benefits Gibbs.” This adjustment could lead to more opportunities for Gibbs to shine in the game.

Sharp’s analysis also delves into the technical aspects of Gibbs’s usage in the Lions’ offensive scheme. “They like to utilize Gibbs a lot in outside zone, which has success against the San Francisco 49ers. They rank as a bottom five run defense on the season against outside zone.” This matchup against a weakness in the 49ers-run defense presents a favorable situation for Gibbs.

Moreover, Sharp points out the efficiency of certain run concepts with Gibbs, specifically the pull lead concept: “The Lions do that at a very high rate. Much more with Gibbs than with Montgomery. And the vast majority, around 85% of those runs come from three wide receiver sets.” This strategy aligns well against the 49ers’ vulnerabilities, as they “rank fifth worst in explosive run rate when facing that run concept.”

Sharp concludes with a strong endorsement for betting on Gibbs’s longest rush over 14.5 yards. “So for all of those reasons, I think there’s going to be enough attempts for him to potentially have some success,” he explains. Given the Lions’ likely reliance on three wide receiver sets and Gibbs’s demonstrated effectiveness in these formations, this presents an attractive betting opportunity.

Jahmyr Gibbs emerges as a standout prop bet for the upcoming game, especially considering the Lions’ offensive adjustments and the 49ers’ defensive weaknesses against the run concepts where Gibbs excels. Sharp’s analysis underscores the potential for Gibbs to deliver significant plays, making his longest rush an exciting and promising betting proposition.

Anytime Touchdown: +125

47.5 Rushing Yards: O -118 | U -111

9.5 Rushing Attempts: O -118 | U -111

75.5 Rushing+Recieving Yards: O -118 | U -111

