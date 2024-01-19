Warren Sharp Sees a Way the Texans Move the Ball vs. Ravens

In a riveting NFL matchup, the Houston Texans are set to face the formidable Baltimore Ravens defense. SportsGrid’s football analyst, Warren Sharp, offers a detailed breakdown of the key strategies and challenges that could shape the game’s outcome.

Sharp begins by acknowledging the impressive performance of CJ Stroud in the Texans’ previous playoff game. “Watching CJ Stroud in last week’s playoff game was obviously amazing,” he notes. However, he quickly points to the challenges ahead as the Texans take their game on the road against the Ravens’ strong pass defense. The primary concern for the Texans is the predicted windy conditions, which could hinder their deep passing game, a strategy they frequently employ. “The Houston Texans love to push the ball down the field on early downs in the first three quarters,” Sharp explains, highlighting their third-highest average target depth on these plays.

The Texans’ penchant for throwing deep early in the game is set to clash with the Ravens’ defensive prowess. “The Ravens defense is outstanding against these types of passes,” Sharp points out. He underscores this with compelling statistics: the Ravens rank number one in EPA per attempt and yards per attempt, number two in completion rate, and number three in success rate against passes thrown over 15 yards on early downs.

Sharp also raises concerns about the quality of pass defenses the Texans have faced on the road. He lists a series of teams, including the 31st-ranked Panthers, 30th Titans, and 29th Falcons, suggesting that the Texans’ deep pass offense hasn’t been tested against a top-tier defense like the Ravens.

Sharp proposes a strategic shift for the Texans to counter these challenges: “What the Texans must do is come out here and try to run the football.” He points out that the Ravens often play with light boxes on early downs, creating an opportunity for successful run plays. Surprisingly, the Ravens’ run defense ranks last in several key metrics on early downs in the first three quarters, including success rate, EPA per attempt, and yards per carry.

Sharp’s advice is clear: the Texans should focus on establishing their running game early, forcing the Ravens to adjust by adding defenders in the box. This adjustment could then open up opportunities for play-action passes. However, he cautions that if the Texans fall behind early and become predictable in their passing, they will struggle against the Ravens’ elite defense.

Sharp emphasizes the need for intelligent play-calling from the Texans. Their ability to adapt to the Ravens’ defensive strengths and exploit their weaknesses, particularly in the run game, will be crucial in their quest for victory. The matchup promises to be a strategic battle, with each team’s approach being a vital determinant of the outcome.

