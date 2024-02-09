4 Super Bowl LVIII Prop Picks: Purdy Stumbles and McCaffrey Shines

As the anticipation builds for Super Bowl LVIII, NFL fans and bettors alike are scouring the odds for the most lucrative opportunities.

49ers vs. Chiefs Game Odds at BetMGM

Spread: 49ers -2 (-110) | Chiefs +2 (-110)

49ers -2 (-110) | Chiefs +2 (-110) Moneyline: 49ers (-130) | Chiefs (+110)

49ers (-130) | Chiefs (+110) Total: OVER 47.5 (-110) | UNDER 47.5 (-110)

With insights and predictions circulating, here are some betting of our best picks to consider for the big game:

Christian McCaffrey for MVP (+450): With his multifaceted skill set and ability to impact the game in various ways, McCaffrey stands out as a potential MVP candidate. Regardless of the outcome, his performance could be pivotal in determining the ultimate victor. Brock Purdy to Throw an Interception (-120): Despite the outcome of the game, there’s a strong likelihood Purdy will commit at least one errant throw. With his tendency to force throws and the pressure of the Super Bowl stage, this bet presents an appealing opportunity. Patrick Mahomes Longest Rush Over 12.5 Yards (-120): Mahomes’ mobility and knack for extending plays make this bet an enticing proposition. Given his propensity to scramble for significant gains, surpassing the 12.5-yard mark seems like a safe bet for the dynamic quarterback. Deebo Samuel Over 16.5 Rushing Yards (-115): Samuel’s explosive speed and versatility make him a threat both as a receiver and a rusher. With his ability to break big plays, surpassing 16.5 rushing yards seems well within reach for the dynamic playmaker.

With these picks in mind, bettors have various enticing options to consider for Super Bowl LVIII. Whether it’s predicting the MVP or wagering on specific player performances, the excitement of the big game offers ample opportunities to capitalize on the action.

