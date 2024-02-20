CBB SGP: +785 Connecticut Huskies @ Creighton Bluejays
We cashed our ultimate same-game parlay for last night’s Big 12 bout between the Iowa State Cyclones and Houston Cougars, so we’re back at it tonight, but this time in the Big East for a great matchup between the UConn Huskies and Creighton Bluejays.
Valued at +785, let’s ride.
UConn is only a 2.5-point favorite on the road, but I have no reason to fade the Huskies. They are the best team in the nation right now after a resounding defeat over Marquette this weekend, and while one can argue this is a prime letdown spot, nothing from UConn screams that they will have an off night tonight. Tonight may be a close game since Creighton is a respectable team, but I trust the reigning national champions will find a way to win.Leg 2: Cam Spencer OVER 13.5 Points
Cam Spencer has surpassed 13.5 points in 19 of 26 games overall this season, so we’re in a good spot overall. He only had 13 points against Creighton in their previous matchup, but I expect one of the Huskies’ most profound scorers to find a way to get us another point.
Check out SportsGrid’s college basketball game picks and best prop picks on every night of action!Leg 3: Stephon Castle OVER 11.5 Points
Stephon Castle has at least 12 points in nine of his last 13 games. He only had five points against Creighton a few weeks back, but he attempted 12 shots from the field, the second most he has had in a game this season. If he takes 12 shots again, we’ll be fine with this leg.Leg 4: Steven Ashworth OVER 10.5 Points
We can keep this simple: Stephon Ashworth has exceeded 10.5 points in ten straight games. That’s good enough for me!
