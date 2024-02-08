Former NFL Kicker Robbie Gould Recalls Prince’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

As the excitement of Super Bowl LVIII week builds to a crescendo, players find themselves immersed in a whirlwind of preparation and anticipation. Robbie Gould, the seasoned former kicker for the San Francisco 49ers, offers a glimpse into what his routine was leading up to the big NFL game, as well as some memorable moments from past Super Bowl experiences.

Gould’s meticulous approach to preparation is evident in his dedication to simulating the game-day experience during practice sessions. “Here’s what I’ll tell you we did for the halftime show,” Gould begins. “Not this week but the previous week as you’re leading up, it’s all your prep.”

He explains, “What I try to do is I tried to simulate early in the week what the game might feel like. So if we were at practice, I would warm up pregame, kick in the middle like the period, wait 30 minutes, and then go do it again.” Gould’s commitment to replicating the rhythm of game day underscores the importance of mental preparation in the lead-up to the Super Bowl.

Reflecting on the unique challenges posed by halftime, Gould acknowledges the difficulty of adjusting to the extended break. “So that was like my halftime routine based on the schedule they give you,” he notes. “I would say that it doesn’t really matter. They could give you an hour and a half, and it still feels like a full day, like it doesn’t matter.”

Despite the potential disruptions to focus and momentum, Gould remains steadfast in his determination to stay in the moment. He recalls a particularly memorable Super Bowl experience, “One of the coolest things I did. I went out early during my first Super Bowl, and it was raining. So it was Prince singing Purple Rain.”

Gould’s decision to embrace the atmosphere outside the locker room reflects his desire to remain engaged and present amidst the chaos of Super Bowl festivities. “I was waiting. I don’t want to sit in the locker room because if you have the home locker room, it’s bigger,” he explains. “If you have the away locker room, a visitor locker, it’s really tiny, and you have all the people, the staff, and it’s just chaos.”

For Gould, maintaining focus and composure in the face of distractions is essential to delivering a peak performance on football’s biggest stage. “And I think the big thing for me is I always wanted to stay in the moment,” he reflects. “And I just know that the last thing I would do is sit in my locker like this, just waiting for these guys. When are we going to go? When are we going to go?”

As Super Bowl Sunday draws near, Robbie Gould’s insights serve as a reminder of the dedication and mental fortitude required to excel on football’s grandest stage. With his meticulous preparation and unwavering focus, Gould gives a glimpse of what Super Bowl week and the game itself is for a player.

