Heisman Trophy Odds and Analysis: We Pick 2 QBs with +1800 Odds

As college football fans eagerly anticipate the return of gridiron action in August and September, the Heisman Trophy betting futures offer a tantalizing glimpse into the potential standout players of the upcoming season.

Top 5 Heisman Trophy Winner Odds at FanDuel

Quinn Ewers: +750

Carson Beck: +750

Dillon Gabriel: +1000

Will Howard: +1000

Jalen Milroe: +1200

Among the notable names, Quinn Ewers of Texas and Georgia‘s Carson Beck lead the pack with odds of +750, signaling high expectations for their performances. However, the list of contenders is extensive and includes a variety of talented quarterbacks, each bringing their unique strengths to the field.

Dillon Gabriel, in particular, emerges as a quarterback to watch, especially considering his remarkable journey and achievements. After transferring from Auburn to join forces with Dan Lanning at Oregon, Gabriel’s odds stand at 10 to 1. His noteworthy performance includes leading his team to victory against Texas, a team that secured a spot in the college football playoff, highlighting Gabriel’s ability to shine in high-stakes games.

Another intriguing prospect is Alabama‘s Jalen Milroe, who benefits from a fresh coaching perspective under Kalen DeBoer and a wave of new transfers. However, it’s the pair down the oddsboard that captures significant attention.

Garrett Nussmeier’s (+1800) potential is somewhat tempered by concerns over his consistency and the absence of the RPO (Run Pass Option) prowess that Jayden Daniels exhibited. On the other hand, Jaxson Dart (+1800), now entering his third year with Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, is viewed with considerable optimism.

Dart is considered a strong candidate to make a significant impact this season. Despite Ole Miss losing key player Quinshon Judkins, the belief is that Dart can deliver dynamic performances. Last season’s success, including a 10-win record and a victory over Penn State, sets a solid foundation for Dart and Ole Miss. Dart represents excellent value for bettors, embodying the potential for both individual accolades and leading his team to the college football playoff.

The excitement surrounding these Heisman betting futures underscores the dynamic nature of college football, where talent, coaching, and strategy converge to create a season filled with unexpected twists and unforgettable moments. As the season approaches, all eyes will be on these athletes, each vying for the coveted Heisman Trophy and a chance to etch their names in the annals of college football history.

