SportsGrid’s Best College Basketball Bets for February 8

The weekend approaches as college basketball conference title races begin to boil. Tonight’s schedule is heavy with games but light on ranked teams in action. There are still some games that offer excellent value, though.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite picks for Thursday’s college basketball action.

7:00 p.m. ET – Hofstra at Hampton

Spread: Hofstra (-11.5)| Moneyline: N/A | Total: 147.5

Where to Watch: N/A | Location: Convocation Center in Hampton, VA

The Hofstra Pride have won five of their past six games, with the lone loss being a narrow defeat to Monmouth. Guard Tyler Thomas leads the Pride with 21.7 points per game. They travel to Hampton to play the Pirates, one of the worst teams in the country and currently sitting dead last in the Colonial Athletic Association with a 0-10 record in the league. Hampton has five victories on the season, but those have come against schools called Mid-Atlantic, Florida Gulf Coast, Virginia-Lynchburg, Mary Howard, and Howard. The SportsGrid model loves the Pride in this contest, projecting a 19.3-point victory and making this a 5-star pick.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Hofstra (-11.5) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

7:00 p.m. ET – Memphis at Temple

Spread: Memphis (-7.5) | Moneyline: Memphis (-300) | Total: 149.5

Where to Watch: ESPN2 | Location:

After four straight losses, the Memphis Tigers finally righted the ship with a late victory over the Wichita State Shockers. That win leaves the Tigers at 16-6 and only 5-4 in the American Athletic Conference. They are firmly on the bubble and cannot afford more slipups in winnable games. Temple definitely qualifies as a winnable game. The Owls are only 1-8 in the league and sitting in last place. Memphis is on the road and cannot lose this game. The SportsGrid model likes Memphis to cover the spread with relative ease, winning by 13.8 with a spread of only 7.5. The moneyline is also worth looking at, with Memphis projected to win 90 percent of the time and the line set at -300.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Memphis (-300) and Memphis (-7.5) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

