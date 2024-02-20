SportsGrid’s Best College Basketball Player Prop Bets for February 20

With football in the rearview mirror, attention shifts to college basketball. Tuesday is always a heavy day for college basketball, and tonight is no different. There are several exciting games and some fun player props to consider.

SportsGrid’s favorite player prop picks for Tuesday’s college basketball action are here.

6:30 p.m. ET – Butler at Villanova

Where to Watch: FS1 | Location: Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, PA

The Villanova Wildcats host the Butler Bulldogs in a critical Big East clash that neither can afford to lose as both teams cling to faint NCAA Tournament hopes. Villanova has won three of four games, and the SportsGrid model likes them to win this game. The model also likes TJ Bamba and Eric Dixon to go under their posted point totals.

Bamba averages 10.6 points, but his total for today’s game is 12.5 points. The SportsGrid model projects him to score only 9.1 points tonight against Butler. Dixon is listed at 16.5 with a projection of just 15.2 points. The under on both players is the pick and the strongest player prop play for tonight’s games.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: TJ Bamba – UNDER 12.5 points, Eric Dixon – UNDER 16.5 points | SportsGrid Projections: 5 stars

7:00 p.m. ET – Iowa at Michigan State

Where to Watch: BTN | Location: Breslin Center in East Lansing, MI

The Michigan State Spartans host the Iowa Hawkeyes in a game MSU cannot lose as they push for an NCAA Tournament bid. Tom Izzo’s squad is now 9-6 in league play, and they have won five of six games. The Spartans close with matchups against Ohio State, at Purdue, Northwestern, and at Indiana, so the opportunity is undoubtedly there to grab a spot in the Big Dance, but they need tonight’s game.

The SportsGrid model projects Tony Perkins being held under his posted total of 15.5 points by the MSU defense. Perkins is Iowa’s best player, and MSU will have their attention squarely on him, with the model projecting only 14.1 points for the Indianapolis native. Hawkeyes freshman Owen Freeman has a rebounding total of 7.5, and the SportsGrid model projects him to go over that, securing 8.8 rebounds in the model. Both of these are four-star projections.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Tony Perkins – UNDER 15.5 points, Owen Freeman – OVER 7.5 rebounds | SportsGrid Projections: 4 stars

