Super Bowl LVIII Player Prop Picks: Key in on Deebo and Kelce

Deebo Samuel – Over 57.5 Receiving Yards

Deebo Samuel has been a game-changer for San Francisco. With an over/under of 57.5 receiving yards, Samuel has shown the ability to make big plays in critical moments. If the Chiefs attempt to shut down other receiving options, Samuel could exploit this and go over this yardage.

George Kittle – Under 46.5 Receiving Yards

George Kittle is a force to be reckoned with, and the Chiefs are well aware of his capabilities. With an over/under of 46.5 receiving yards, Kittle might have a tough time meeting this mark if the Chiefs employ a strategy to limit his impact.

Christian McCaffrey – Over 4.5 Receptions

Christian McCaffrey‘s role in the passing game is pivotal for the 49ers. With an over/under of 4.5 receptions, this prop is worth considering. McCaffrey could be the primary option for short passes and extensions of the run game. Expect him to be heavily involved and potentially catch six to eight passes.

Travis Kelce – Under 70.5 Receiving Yards

Stopping Travis Kelce is a priority for the 49ers’ defense. With an over/under of 70.5 receiving yards, containing Kelce will be a challenge but a crucial one. If the 49ers can keep him under this yardage, it could disrupt the Chiefs’ offensive game plan and force them to explore other options.

Rashee Rice – Under 68.5 Receiving Yards

Rashee Rice has an over/under of 68.5 receiving yards. While there may be doubts about this prop, Rice has shown the ability to perform on the big stage in his rookie campaign. The 49ers defense should key on Rice and keep him under this number.

While the Super Bowl is often filled with anticipation of record-breaking performances, it’s essential to remember that not every player will meet their props. It’s all about strategy, execution, and how the teams adapt to their opponents’ plans. So, as you consider these player props and odds, keep in mind that surprises and upsets are all part of the excitement of Super Bowl LVIII.