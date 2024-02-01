Travis Kelce Super Bowl Player Props: Expect a Big Workload vs. 49ers

For the Kansas City Chiefs to secure victory in the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers, there’s one NFL player who needs to shine brighter than the rest: Travis Kelce.

49ers vs. Chiefs Game Odds at FanDuel

Spread: 49ers -2.5 (-105) | Chiefs +2.5 (-115)

49ers -2.5 (-105) | Chiefs +2.5 (-115) Moneyline: 49ers (-130) | Chiefs (+110)

49ers (-130) | Chiefs (+110) Total: OVER 47.5 (-110) | UNDER 47.5 (-110)

When we look back to the last time these two teams met on the grandest stage of them all, Kelce’s impact was felt, but it wasn’t dominant. In that previous Super Bowl encounter in 2020, Kelce managed 43 receiving yards, a modest contribution considering the magnitude of the event. It’s worth noting that despite his yardage output, Kelce did find the end zone, showcasing his knack for scoring in crucial situations.

However, most of Kansas City’s aerial attack came from Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, who combined for a staggering 203 receiving yards. Rashee Rice, who has made significant strides in his rookie season, is undoubtedly a rising star, but the onus falls on Patrick Mahomes to rely heavily on Travis Kelce in this year’s championship game.

The matchup bodes well for Kelce and the Chiefs. The San Francisco 49ers have demonstrated vulnerability against tight ends throughout the season, allowing an average of 5.53 receptions to the position per game, the seventh highest in the NFL.

To put this into perspective, consider Detroit’s Sam LaPorta, managed to haul in nine receptions for 97 receiving yards against the 49ers in the NFC championship game. This indicates that Kelce, with his elite skill set and rapport with Mahomes, has a favorable opportunity to exploit the 49ers’ defense.

Given these factors, it wouldn’t be surprising to witness a standout performance from Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl. He has the talent, experience, and the quarterback to make it happen. As the Chiefs aim to reclaim the championship, they understand that Kelce needs to be the linchpin of their offensive attack, serving as the most dominant skill position player on the field.

Travis Kelce Super Bowl Player Props

70.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-110) | Under (-110)

6.5 Receptions: Over (-150) | Under (+122)

Anytime Touchdown: +105

1st Touchdown: +800

Last Touchdown: +650

The stage is set for an epic showdown, and all eyes will be on Travis Kelce as he looks to play a pivotal role in bringing the Super Bowl title back to Kansas City.

