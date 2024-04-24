It doesn’t seem like the Patriots are going to trade down in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. New England desperately needs a quarterback, and it reportedly hasn’t yet received any serious offers for the No. 3 pick.

But if Jerod Mayo and company were to make a blockbuster trade, they reportedly would need a critical piece of information before pulling the trigger.

For all intents and purposes, Thursday’s draft starts at the No. 2 pick. Caleb Williams is a virtual lock to go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, and the football world has known as much for some time. So, all eyes are on the Washington Commanders and what they will do with the second overall pick.

Included are the decision-makers for the Patriots, who reportedly would want to know who would be available at No. 3 before moving out of the pick.

“Teams are expecting that if the Patriots make a trade, they won’t do the deal until they see who Washington is taking at QB,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini wrote in a column published Wednesday.

Russini’s note might reveal the QB hierarchy established in New England. The Patriots seemingly don’t want to squander an opportunity to draft Jayden Daniels, who’s been heavily rumored to be the Commanders’ top choice at No. 2. New England might be more open to dealing its pick if it doesn’t love Drake Maye, who’s in the running to be the second-best signal-caller in the class after Williams.

But again, a trade-down doesn’t appear to be the likeliest route for the Patriots on Thursday night. All signs point to New England drafting the QB who it deems the best available.