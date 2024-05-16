The New England Patriots officially have their schedule set for the 2024 season.

New England opens the season in Cincinnati on September 8 to take on the Bengals. For now, the Patriots play just one game in primetime, coming on Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets in Week 3 on September 19.

New England will also go international, returning to London for the first time since 2012 to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7.

You can check out the full schedule here.

How do you like THAT schedule? pic.twitter.com/1rx8Z3cfsp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 16, 2024

The Patriots, either led by Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye, officially begin a new era with head coach Jerod Mayo and the schedule officially here.