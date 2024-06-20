How Oddsmakers View Red Sox’s World Series Chances After Celtics’ Title

It’s probably way too early to be talking about the Red Sox’s chances of winning a World Series.

Boston has championship fever, though.

The Celtics finally captured Banner 18 on Monday, and that got us thinking about the potential of the only team in town left standing — the Red Sox. It’s been a moderately successful season to this point, but Alex Cora’s club is on a hot streak and look like they could be in position to make a postseason push.

How close?

Let’s take a look at FanDuel’s projections as we approach July.

RED SOX ODDS

To win World Series: +13000

To win American League: +5500

To win AL East: +31000

To make playoffs: +220

Regular-season wins: Over 81.5 (-128), Under 81.5 (-102)

Boston is on the climb, as it entered the season with a projected win total of 77.5, per FanDuel. It was widely projected that the Red Sox would have another down season, as they were only given a 21% chance to make the postseason by ESPN after an unremarkable offseason.

The Red Sox are hitting, running and pitching their way to a three-series winning streak, though, and look primed for a nice little run against teams below .500. It’s the only show in town now that the Celtics have completed their journey, but it might not be a bad one to follow.