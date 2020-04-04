Help NESN Pick David Pastrnak’s Best Goal Of the Season So Far!

What a season this has been for David Pastrnak.

The Boston Bruins star had compiled 48 goals before the global coronavirus outbreak interrupted the 2019-20 season, indefinitely pausing a great offensive campaign. While we await hockey’s return, NESN is bringing you every goal scored by the 23-year-old this season in “Pasta’s Season of Goals” to premiere Sunday, April 19 at 8 p.m. ET — and we need your help choosing the best one!

Download and fill out the bracket above to pick your favorite. Then follow NESN on Instagram to vote each day. Be sure to check back here to see the results and find out which of Pasta’s goals is crowned champion!