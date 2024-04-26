The Patriots reportedly had at least two enticing offers for their No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. New England, however, opted not to bite on either of them and instead stayed put and drafted top quarterback prospect Drake Maye.

Both the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants made offers to the Patriots, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Friday evening. Those team teams were consistently involved in trade chatter with the Patriots, including reports that surfaced Thursday.

Breer, however, reported exactly what their respective trade packages included.

“The Giants, meanwhile, did wind up putting their 2025 first-round pick in their offer to move from No. 6 to No. 3,” Breer wrote.

Breer also reported the Vikings offered Nos. 11 and 23 in the 2024 draft along with their 2025 first-round pick. The Vikings’ offer reportedly came earlier in the week and also included some pick swaps that would have benefited Minnesota.

New England de facto general manager Eliot Wolf told reporters the Patriots ultimately believed the opportunity to draft Maye outweighed any of the trade offers they received. Wolf said the Patriots knew they would draft Maye for “weeks,” right around the time they realized the Washington Commanders would select Jayden Daniels second overall.