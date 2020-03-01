NESN’s Jack Edwards Calls Play-By-Play On Your Videos In ‘Play It Back Jack’

Have you ever wondered what your daily activities might sound like in a sports broadcast?

Jack Edwards is here to help.

The veteran play-by-play announcer for NESN’s Boston Bruins broadcasts wants you to submit your videos of you and your family via Twitter to #PlayitbackJack, so Edwards can apply his unique talents to them. Edwards will voice over the videos as he would a Bruins game or another athletic contest, and we’ll share them here for your viewing pleasure.

#PlayitbackJack is a great way for NESN’s fans to feel sports’ power, as many leagues are paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, and many of you are spending a lot of time at home.

