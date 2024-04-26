Drake Maye Shares Instagram After Patriots Draft QB In Round 1

The Patriots ushered in a new era of the franchise Thursday evening in Detroit.

After months of speculation about what New England would do with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the organization ultimately used its highest selection in decades on quarterback Drake Maye. Maye was viewed as one of the very best signal-callers in the class, and he addressed an area of need that has plagued the Patriots for years.

Maye was noticeably fired up when he heard his name called and made his way to the stage in Motor City to meet with commissioner Roger Goodell. The North Carolina native maintained that excitement on Instagram, where he shared his first post after landing in New England.

“Pumped! What a night! Go Pats,” the 21-year-old captioned the post.

Patriots decision-makers “knew” they were going to take Maye well before they went on the clock Thursday night. Jerod Mayo, Eliot Wolf and company clearly see quite a bit in the Tar Heels product, as they turned away trade offers in order to select who they hope will be their starting quarterback for years to come.

Maye might not be a Day 1 impact player in Foxboro, Mass. But the incoming rookie knows nothing will be handed to him in New England, where the Patriots must learn from past mistakes as they develop the new most important player of the franchise.