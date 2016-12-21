Bill Belichick Responds To Michael Floyd DUI Video, Was ‘Aware’ Of Situation

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s press conference Wednesday covered two very different topics in a very short period of time.

Belichick first was asked if he had seen FOX Sports’ mashup video of himself “singing” the Christmas song “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” which drew a chuckle from the New England Patriots head coach and an admission that he “love(s) caroling.”

The next question, however, was a bit more serious: Had Belichick seen the video that surfaced on TMZ on Tuesday that showed wide receiver Michael Floyd being arrested on a DUI charge?

“We were aware of the situation when we claimed him,” Belichick responded.

The Patriots claimed Floyd off waivers last Thursday, one day after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals and three days after Scottsdale, Ariz., police found him asleep behind the wheel of his car. Belichick didn’t directly comment on the video, only reiterating the team was “aware of the situation” when it claimed Floyd.

“He’s in an ongoing legal situation that I’m not going to comment on,” Belichick added.

It appears there’s been no fallout from the video inside Gillette Stadium, however, as Floyd will be at the Patriots’ practice Wednesday as they prepare for Saturday’s game against the New York Jets.

“We’ll practice (Wednesday),” Belichick said when asked for an update on Floyd. “We didn’t practice (Tuesday), so we’ll practice (Wednesday) and see where we’re at.”

This isn’t the first time a New England player has dealt with legal issues, and Belichick also was asked if the Patriots have a system in place to support players dealing with off-field matters.

“Well, we have a lot of things on our team to handle a multitude of things that players, coaches — anybody in our organization, really — that could come up,” Belichick said.

“There are a lot of things outside of football that we all deal with. It’s a long, long list, and we provide a lot of resources for everybody on that. So yeah, absolutely. Without a doubt.”

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images