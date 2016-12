Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins earned an impressive victory Thursday night, going on the road to beat the Florida Panthers 3-1.

The B’s managed the puck well all night, which allowed for a number of scoring chances and offensive pressure.

To see Billy Jaffe break down the Bruins’ puck management, check out the clip above from “Big Bad Bruins Live.”

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images