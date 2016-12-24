Bruins Wrap: B’s Can’t Hold 2-0 Lead, Lose 3-2 In Overtime Vs. Hurricanes

Share this:

The Boston Bruins got out to a 2-0 lead on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night, but they were unable to hold it.

The B’s surrendered goals in the second and third period to send the game into overtime, when Teuvo Teravainen buried one past goaltender Anton Khudobin.

The loss drops the Bruins to 18-14-4, while the ‘Canes move to 15-11-7.

Here’s how it all went down.

AGGRESSIVE FIRST PERIOD

The Bruins came out firing in the first period as they outshot the Hurricanes 15-8 in the opening stanza. You could almost sense the first goal coming as the Bruins were peppering goaltender Cam Ward early in the period. Torey Krug advanced the puck up to David Krejci in the neutral zone and Krejci took a rip at Ward, who made a pad save. Krejci gathered his own rebound and found Krug who stepped into a shot and sent it off the skate of Ryan Spooner and into the net, giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead. The goal was Spooner’s fifth on the year.

Two minutes later, the B’s were on the attack again as David Pastrnak found himself alone in the slot, spun around and smoked a shot that Ward was able to squeeze in his pads to keep the deficit at one after a period. Overall, the line of Spooner, Krejci, and David Backes combined for seven of the Bruins’ 15 shots in the period.

TAKING ADVANTAGE AND NOT TAKING ADVANTAGE

Three minutes into the second period, the Bruins went on the power play when Brett Pesce was sent to the box for holding Anton Blidh. The B’s came into the game ranked 24th on the road on the power play and 29th overall, but were able to find the back of the net even against the top penalty-killing team in the league. Krug found Spooner on the right for a one-timer that was ripped toward the net. Brad Marchand was there in front of the net to tip it past Ward, giving the Bruins a 2-0 advantage on Marchand’s tenth tally of the season.

Later in the period, the Bruins went on the man advantage again when Jaccob Slavin was sent off for high sticking. Unfortunately for the B’s, the advantage backfired on them when Austin Czarnik turned the puck over at the blue line, leading to an easy shorthanded goal for Jordan Staal. The goal was the Bruins fifth short-handed goal allowed this season, the third-most in the league.

FALLING APART

The beginning of the final period was a sloppy one for the B’s. Adam McQuaid was sent off for slashing just a minute into the period. The Bruins were able to kill off that penalty thanks to some good work in net from Khudobin. However, they were unable to kill off the next power play, when Brandon Carlo was sent to the box for elbowing Jeff Skinner. The ‘Canes won a faceoff coming out of a TV timeout and found Justin Faulk all alone at the right circle, and he blistered one past Khudobin to tie the game 2-2.

OVERTIME

The Hurricanes dominated the puck in the overtime period as the B’s were unable to get a shot off at Ward in the final three minutes of the game. With two minutes left in overtime, Teravainen took the puck through the neutral zone, deked Spooner, and launched a wrister past Khudobin to send the Carolina faithful home happy.

UP NEXT

The Bruins continue their four-game road trip Tuesday when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.ET.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images