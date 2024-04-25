The Boston Bruins held off the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period, winning 4-2 in a pivotal Game 3 matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

The Bruins regained control of the Eastern Conference quarter and now lead the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston’s special teams were the bonafide stars of the game.

Going 2-for-3 on the man advantage, Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand each scored a power-play goal in the third period.

Along with the power-play tallies, Boston’s penalty kill was perfect in the game.

The Bruins were called for five infractions in the contest, but they held the Leafs off the board, and to just six shots in the 10 minutes Boston was shorthanded.

Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves, including six while shorthanded to earn his second win in the postseason.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

— Marchand potted his first goal of the postseason in the third period to secure the win for Boston. Marchand added a second goal in the closing moments of the final frame on the power play.

— DeBrusk added his third goal of the series to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead in the third period. The tally came on Boston’s second power-play opportunity of the game.

— Frederic evened the score late in the second period with his second goal of the postseason.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will look to go up two games in the series when they face off against the Leafs in Game 4 on Saturday. Puck drop from Scotiabank Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action, plus 30 minutes of pregame coverage on NESN.