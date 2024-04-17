Bruins Wrap: Ottawa Pushes Through Boston In Regular-Season Finale

BOSTON — The Bruins fell 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night at TD Garden to close out the regular season.

With the loss, Boston finished the regular season at 47-20-15 while Ottawa closed at 37-41-4.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The already-eliminated Senators came to TD Garden ready to press the Bruins, leading the shot margin, 11-3, after 20 minutes and gaining opportunities from two Brad Marchand penalties.

That momentum continued when the Senators scored the first two goals less than a minute apart off the sticks of Jiri Smejkal and Jakob Chychrun. The Bruins had solid scoring chances in response, though Ottawa’s Anton Forsberg stood up to the challenge.

Pavel Zacha eventually broke through on the power play for Boston in the third period. Zacha and Charlie McAvoy earned a few grade-A chances in the final minutes, though Ottawa closed the door.

The attention for the Bruins quickly turned to implication-filled games around the conference with their first-round opponent and standing in the Atlantic Division yet to be finalized.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Smejkal tallied his first goal of the season for Ottawa in the final game.

— Chychrun tied a career-high with his 41st point of the season.

— Zacha tied a career-high with 21 goals, both coming in his two seasons with Boston.

UP NEXT

The Bruins start their postseason quest through the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday. Boston’s opponent and game time are still to be determined.