Watch Chiefs’ Dontari Poe Throw Breathtaking Jump-Pass TD Vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs earned a convincing win Sunday night, trouncing the Denver Broncos 33-10.

While the Chiefs’ victory seemingly never was in doubt, the team added a little insurance late in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass … from a nose tackle.

Dontari Poe lined up as a wildcat quarterback and threw a flawless jump-pass touchdown to tight end Demetrius Harris.

Take a look at the hilarious play.

At 6-foot-3 and 346 pounds, it’s safe to assume Poe is one of the largest “quarterbacks” to throw a touchdown in NFL history.

