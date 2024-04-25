The New England Patriots could easily add a game-changing wide receiver to their offense through the NFL draft.

But the draft might present another avenue for the Patriots to acquire a top wideout before Thursday night is over.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, the Patriots have been eyeing a trade with the San Francisco 49ers to land star pass-catcher Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk, who turned in back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, is looking for a contract extension from San Francisco but might wind up getting traded instead.

“The Patriots have been working on an Aiyuk trade,” Curran reported as posted by Nick Cattles on the X platform. “There’s nothing solid on it yet, but when the 49ers get on the board at 31, if they take a WR, then we should spend our time Friday wondering if the Pats can execute the deal.”

Receiver is one of the deepest positions in this year’s draft and taking one at the backend of the first round could be appealing to the 49ers, especially with that player being on a much more affordable rookie contract than the one Aiyuk wants.

But obtaining Aiyuk from the 49ers won’t be easy. There will be plenty of suitors after him and it will take a strong trade package to land him.

“The status of Brandon Aiyuk is very firmly up in the air for the San Francisco 49ers,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said prior to the draft. “No doubt they’re going to have interest from teams potentially trading for Brandon Aiyuk. And we may actually find out tonight.

“The 49ers have been very clear internally, externally they would like a first-round pick for such a talented receiver. The reality is this has been the market. Hollywood Brown, A.J. Brown both were traded for one or more than one (first-round picks) during the draft. If the 49ers were going to do that, that would have to be the price.”

The Patriots don’t have another first-round pick after the third overall selection to offer the 49ers. But New England does possess the second pick in the second round at No. 34 overall. If the Patriots put that on table with other draft picks, perhaps it would be enough to acquire Aiyuk.

And then the Patriots would have a premier wide receiver for their next franchise quarterback to throw to, and all signs are pointing to Drake Maye being that for New England.