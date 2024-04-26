The New England Patriots enter the NFL draft in need of dynamic offensive firepower.

Unfortunately, for the Patriots, one potential target, wide receiver A.J. Brown, signed a three-year, $96 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal makes Brown the highest-paid receiver in league history, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The deal includes $84 million in guaranteed money and will carry through the 2029 season.

By locking down Brown for the next three seasons, the Eagles have secured their two best receivers on long-term deals. Philadelphia signed DeVonta Smith to a three-year, $75 million extension in April.

Brown was drafted in 2019 by Tennesse, playing his first three seasons with the Titans. In 43 games for the Titans, Brown caught 185 passes for 2,995 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was traded to the Eagles after the 2021 season.

The Ole Miss product caught 33 passes over the past two seasons with the Eagles for 2,952 yards and 18 touchdowns.