Dana White Says Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Will Never Happen

While many fans are hopeful that a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight will eventually see the light of day, Dana White says they shouldn’t hold their breath.

In an interview with TMZ on Friday, White bluntly expressed his thoughts on the fight: it’s not happening.

“It will never happen,” White told TMZ. “Let me tell you what, that fight will happen before Floyd walks up and tries to slap Conor, I promise you that, too.”

White is referring to Mayweather’s claims that he would slap McGregor if he ever saw him. The president of UFC addressed that issue as well, saying that it would be a poor choice on Mayweather’s part.

“His (Mayweather) hands are like peanut brittle, he has to wrap them a million times so he doesn’t break his hands,” White told TMZ. “Floyd better hope he don’t run into Conor on the street. Let me tell you what, not only will Conor kick his (expletive), he’ll kick the (expletive) out of everyone of his security guards, too.”

You can watch TMZ’s full interview with Dana White below:

McGregor and Mayweather probably will never step into the ring (or octagon) with one another, but their ongoing feud sure is entertaining.

