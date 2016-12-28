Globe Soccer Awards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid Claim Top Honors In 2016 (Of Course)

Share this:

Awards just keep coming to Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid in 2016.

The Real Madrid and Portugal superstar was named best player at the 2016 Globe Soccer Awards on Tuesday in Dubai. It’s the fourth time Ronaldo has claimed the award in its seven-year history.

Ronaldo’s Globe Soccer Award comes in the wake of his Ballon d’Or, which he won on Dec. 16. He also is widely expected to win FIFA’s Best Player Award next month.

Ronaldo helped Real Madrid win the 2015-16 UEFA Champions League title, the UEFA Super Cup and the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup. He also led Portugal to victory at Euro 2016.

Real Madrid and its president, Florentino Perez, took home best club and best president honors, respectively.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos was named “Best Coach of the Year.”

Here are other winners at the 2016 Globe Soccer Awards.

