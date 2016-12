Share this:

Tweet







New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman answered questions from the media on Wednesday morning.

The Pats’ leading receiver spoke about the importance of the team’s Week 17 matchup with the Miami Dolphins as well as Bill Belichick’s opinion on defensive players not being able to play offense.

See what Edelman had to say in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com