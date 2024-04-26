Bill Belichick, like so many others, thought the Falcons made a mistake Thursday night.

Atlanta was responsible for undoubtedly the biggest shocker of the 2024 NFL Draft’s first round. Roughly one month after paying through the nose to sign Kirk Cousins in free agency, the Falcons used the eighth overall pick to draft fellow quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The pick was criticized by Belichick, who was in the mix to become Arthur Smith’s replacement before the franchise hired Raheem Morris as head coach.

“They obviously liked the kid,” Belichick said on ESPN’s “Draft Spectacular,” as transcribed by the New York Post. “I think this is an example where you probably could’ve traded back to take Penix. Maybe they thought Denver or someone else was going to slide in there. I don’t know. But this seems a little high for him.”

A big reach for Penix only was part of the confusion surrounding Atlanta’s first-round pick. Quarterback should’ve been low on the Falcons’ priority list going into the draft, as Cousins still is above-average and has a hefty contract. Morris and company should’ve used the pick to bolster an already impressive roster or traded down to accumulate future assets.

Instead, the Falcons will enter the 2024 season with a ticked-off, high-priced signal-caller who has a talented rookie breathing down his neck. It’s a setup that’s not sustainable, and it’s one Belichick might be glad he’s not a part of.