Niners Address Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumblings

The 49ers made an eyebrow-raising move when they drafted a wide receiver in the first round, but it’s a different story within the organization.

San Francisco drafted Ricky Pearsall with the 31st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That immediately had fans wondering if Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk were up for sale. Longtime Niners reporter Michael Silver reported Thursday the team was more willing to part with Samuel, and the New England Patriots reportedly still are in the market for a wide receiver.

However, Aiyuk sent the 49ers brass a text after the Pearsall pick that didn’t betray any unrest.

“Fire pick, I can’t lie,” Aiyuk’s message said, according to general manager Lynch,” per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

Aiyuk and Pearsall were teammates at Arizona State in 2019 and remain friendly, per ESPN. Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the idea of trading either Samuel or Aiyuk when they said it was unlikely to happen. They didn’t shut the door on a possible deal, but Lynch affirmed contract talks between San Francisco and Aiyuk remain “positive,” per Wagoner.

Things always can change, but it sounds like it might take an enticing offer to try to pry one of Samuel or Aiyuk away from the 49ers.