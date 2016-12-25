Patriots Firing On All Cylinders After 41-3 Blowout Win Over Rival Jets

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots dominated the AFC East rival New York Jets on Saturday with a resounding 41-3 victory.

The Patriots’ defense forced four turnovers and held the Jets to 242 yards of offense in what was another strong performance by the sometimes-overlooked unit.

“You can look at how other teams have been beating these bad teams, and the Patriots have been beating them worse,” Matt Chatham told Michaela Vernava on “NESN Sports Today.” “They’ve been holding them down more. So there’s still an incredible amount of value that you get in going through this process.”

Hear more from Chatham and Vernava in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.