Patriots Work Out Former Alabama Defensive Tackle Jeoffrey Pagan

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots, who have an open spot on their practice squad, worked out free-agent defensive tackle Jeoffrey Pagan on Tuesday.

Pagan, a 2014 sixth-round draft pick by the Texans, has 11 tackles in two NFL seasons, both with Houston. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive lineman was released this summer with an injury settlement. He recorded 60 tackles with 3.5 sacks in three college seasons at Alabama.

The Patriots have an open spot on their practice squad because linebacker Trevor Reilly was signed by the Miami Dolphins.

Here are the Patriots’ current practice squad players:

G Chris Barker

LB Trevor Bates

G Jamil Douglas

G Chase Farris

RB Tyler Gaffney

FB Glenn Gronkowski

DT Darius Kilgo

WR Devin Lucien

WR DeAndrew White

The Patriots have defensive tackles Malcom Brown, Alan Branch, Vincent Valentine and Woodrow Hamilton on their active roster.

