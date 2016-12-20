New England Patriots

Patriots Work Out Former Alabama Defensive Tackle Jeoffrey Pagan

by on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 5:42PM
1,829

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots, who have an open spot on their practice squad, worked out free-agent defensive tackle Jeoffrey Pagan on Tuesday.

Pagan, a 2014 sixth-round draft pick by the Texans, has 11 tackles in two NFL seasons, both with Houston. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive lineman was released this summer with an injury settlement. He recorded 60 tackles with 3.5 sacks in three college seasons at Alabama.

The Patriots have an open spot on their practice squad because linebacker Trevor Reilly was signed by the Miami Dolphins.

Here are the Patriots’ current practice squad players:

G Chris Barker
LB Trevor Bates
G Jamil Douglas
G Chase Farris
RB Tyler Gaffney
FB Glenn Gronkowski
DT Darius Kilgo
WR Devin Lucien
WR DeAndrew White

The Patriots have defensive tackles Malcom Brown, Alan Branch, Vincent Valentine and Woodrow Hamilton on their active roster.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Doug Kyed? Send it to him via Twitter at @DougKyed.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2016 NESN