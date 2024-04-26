The Patriots potentially will enter the 2024 season with both a first-year head coach and a first-year quarterback running the offense.

We know the first box will be checked, as Jerod Mayo has been tasked with leading New England in its first campaign since Bill Belichick’s departure. And on Thursday night, Mayo hitched his wagon to quarterback Drake Maye, who the Patriots selected with the third overall pick in the NFL draft.

By the time New England made the call to Maye on draft night, the organization had already gotten to know the North Carolina product quite a bit, and vice versa. Speaking with the media at Gillette Stadium on Friday afternoon, Maye shared his first impression of his new head coach.

“Coach Mayo, just a players’ coach,” Maye said, per a team-provided video. “I can easily, right away see how the players attract to him, how they want him to be the head coach. It’s a family-oriented organization. That means a lot to me. Every time I’ve seen Coach Mayo, he’s been in a workout outfit just putting in work. He’s still getting it in. Excited to play for him. Like I said, players’ coach. Understands it, knows what it’s like playing as a Patriot. I think that’s something you can’t buy nowadays in this position.”

It remains to be seen when Maye will actually take the field for Mayo. The young signal-caller is supremely talented, but New England might be a ways from deeming him developed enough to start. Maye also seems to know he won’t receive playing time until he’s earned it.

But whenever Maye graces the Gillette Stadium turf, it sounds like he’ll be ready to give everything he has for his coach.