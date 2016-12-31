UFC 207 Bonuses: Amanda Nunes Among Earners After Beating Ronda Rousey

Share this:

LAS VEGAS — Amanda Nunes treated Ronda Rousey the way Rousey used to treat her opponents, and for that, she’s getting a big payday.

According to MMAjunkie, Nunes earned a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus after she pummeled Rousey in just 48 seconds in the women’s bantamweight championship bout at UFC 207. Nunes became the first woman since Rousey to successfully defend the bantamweight title after the belt changed hands three times over the last 13 months.

Welterweight fighter Alex Garcia was another recipient of the “Performance of the Night” bonus, taking home $50,000 after knocking out Mike Pyle with a devastating blow to the head in the first round.

The exciting men’s bantamweight title bout featuring Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz won the “Fight of the Night” award, and both fighters took home $50,000 apiece. Garbrandt defeated Cruz via unanimous decision in the highly-entertaining battle to capture the bantamweight belt and hand Cruz his first loss in nearly a decade.

MMAjunkie also reported that UFC 207 drew 18,533 fans — a sellout — at the newly-opened T-Mobile Arena and a live gate of $4.75 million. The event was the third UFC fight card held at T-Mobile Arena and it boasted a higher attendance than the previous two fights (UFC 200 and UFC 202) held at the venue.

