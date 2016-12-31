UFC 207 Results: Cody Garbrandt Wins Bantamweight Title By Unanimous Decision

Share this:

The men’s bantamweight title fight at UFC 207 went the distance Friday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Cody Garbrandt defeated defending champion Dominick Cruz by unanimous decision, with scores of 48-46, 48-47 and 48-46.

Garbrandt led in all major categories, which included 85 total strikes, two takedowns and one knockdown.

Arguably Garbrandt’s best in-fight moment came in the fourth round when he stung Cruz with a right hook.

But the best moment overall came after Garbrandt was crowned champion. In a touching moment, the new bantamweight champion handed the belt to his biggest fan, Maddux Maple, a leukemia survivor.

The new bantamweight champ @Cody_NoLove fulfills a promise to his No. 1 fan #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/1w0gU3ZC3j — #UFC207 (@ufc) December 31, 2016

It’s safe to say that Garbrandt and Maple will remember this night forever.

