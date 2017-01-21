Aaron Rodgers Throws Shade At Georgia Dome Ahead Of NFC Championship Game

Share this:

Tweet







The Green Bay Packers will be up against a tough opponent in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

The Packers will have to try and withstand NFL MVP candidate Matt Ryan and the Falcons’ high-flying offense, as well as a raucous Georgia Dome crowd.

While there’s no denying the volume level at the Falcons’ home stadium, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers insinuated that the noise may not be coming all from the fans.

Rodgers on Falcons stadium: it's really loud in there. Whether that's all natural or not remains to be seen. — Greg Bishop (@GregBishopSI) January 20, 2017

Pretty harsh words from Rodgers, but he certainly has the grounds for it. Prior to the 2015 season, Atlanta was fined $350,000 and stripped of a 2016 fifth-round draft pick for pumping artificial crowd noise into the stadium.

Judging by the way Rodgers has been playing of late, it’s hard to imagine that loud crowd noise, even artificial, would slow him down.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images