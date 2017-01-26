AHL Team Trolls Former Boston University Goalie With GIF Of Infamous Goal

Share this:

Poor, Matthew O’Connor.

The moment the former Boston University goalie is most known for is something we’re guessing he’d like to forget. Yes, he was the goalie who misplayed a puck in the 2015 Frozen Four title game in Boston against Providence College, which went on to win the game by a goal.

O’Connor since has signed on with the Ottawa Senators and currently is playing for the American Hockey League’s Binghamton Senators.

But the Lehigh Valley Phantoms just couldn’t help themselves and tweeted out a GIF of the unfortunate goal when he was pulled from Wednesday’s game.

Senators remove goaltender Matt O'Conner. This could be one of his worst performances…. Oh wait…. pic.twitter.com/KM6lMC03qs — LehighValleyPhantoms (@LVPhantoms) January 26, 2017

Ouch.

To make matters worse, O’Connor allowed six goals in his team’s 7-2 loss. Double ouch.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images