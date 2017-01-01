Alabama LB Rashaan Evans Wipes Out While Running To SEC Network Desk

Alabama was pretty darn excited after reaching its second straight National Championship Game. So excited, in fact, that one of its players embarrassed himself on live television.
The Crimson Tide vanquished Washington 24-7 on Saturday at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to keep their College Football Playoff run alive, so naturally, there was plenty of celebrating going on. But when Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans tried to run over to SEC Network’s set to share his joy with viewers, his enthusiasm sent him flying to the ground.
The New Year’s Eve game was Evans’ first-ever start for Alabama, so it’s understandable that the junior would have a little too much energy afterward. And for what it’s worth, he didn’t seem to mind his 15 minutes of fame.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP