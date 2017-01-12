Aly Raisman, Simone Biles Inspire With Instagram Posts After SI Swimsuit Preview

Share this:

Aly Raisman and Simone Biles have very important messages for their Instagram followers about their appearances in Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit edition.

The fellow United States Olympic gymnasts were revealed Tuesday as two of the women featured in 2017 SI Swimsuit when the magazine released a behind-the-scenes look at the athletes’ photo shoot.

Raisman and Biles then took to Instagram later Tuesday to share their excitement, as well as inspiring messages about body image.

Inspiring words from two of America’s most inspiring athletes.

