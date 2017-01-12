Aly Raisman, Simone Biles Inspire With Instagram Posts After SI Swimsuit Preview

Aly Raisman and Simone Biles have very important messages for their Instagram followers about their appearances in Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit edition.
The fellow United States Olympic gymnasts were revealed Tuesday as two of the women featured in 2017 SI Swimsuit when the magazine released a behind-the-scenes look at the athletes’ photo shoot.
Raisman and Biles then took to Instagram later Tuesday to share their excitement, as well as inspiring messages about body image.
WOWWW what an honor to be featured in @si_swimsuit 2017. THANK YOU to @mj_day & the SI team for including me in this issue. I'm very proud of my body and how hard I have worked to look like this. I of course like everyone else have my days where I feel insecure and not at my best. BUT I think it is that much more important we love our bodies and support each other. It is 2017 and there is NO perfect or ideal body type. SI SWIM celebrates women for being unique and beautiful in our own way which is why I am so happy to be a part of it. THANK YOU @jamesmacari 💛
So excited to make my @SI_Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue! https://t.co/KVGM0T7LDK | So happy to be a part of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Where athletes bodies can be beautiful too. No matter what anyone tells you, have confidence in your own body. OWN IT 🖤 Thanks you @mj_day for the oppurtunity!
Inspiring words from two of America’s most inspiring athletes.
Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images
