Andrew Benintendi Gained About 20 Pounds To Prepare For 2017 Red Sox Season

Andrew Benintendi already was a new face on the Boston Red Sox, and now he has an even newer look.

The 22-year-old left fielder weighed around 165 or 170 pounds at the end of the season, and he told reporters Saturday at the Red Sox’s “Baseball Winter Weekend” at Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Mashantucket, Conn., that he’s bulked up to 185. Gaining weight was one of Benintendi’s goals this offseason.

“No really specific plan,” Benintendi told NESN’s Tom Caron. “I just went in trying to gain weight, like you said, and I put on some muscle. It’s a long season, and I think that’s going to benefit me.”

Benintendi’s new muscular look was a topic of conversation Tuesday when his performance coach posted a video of him doing a biceps workout.

“I didn’t know it was going to blow up like that,” Benintendi said, per MassLive’s Chris Smith. “I didn’t know if you quote a tweet everybody can see it. But trying to get some publicity for that place I work out at, P3. It’s an awesome place. Those guys work hard, and it’s a good place.”

Hear more from Benintendi in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images