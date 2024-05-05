Rob Refsnyder exited Boston’s eventual 9-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon with hamstring tightness. But Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora considered Refsnyder’s departure as more of a precaution.

“He’s doing OK,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He felt like at that moment just come out to avoid something bigger.”

Refsnyder will undergo treatment Monday with Boston having an off day, Cora said.

“It doesn’t seem like an IL thing,” Cora said, “but the way things are going here, you never know.”

Cora’s sentiments were an obvious nod to Boston’s injury-plagued start of the season.

Refsnyder was removed from the game in the fifth inning. Jarren Duran moved from center field to left field and Ceddanne Rafaela moved from shortstop to center field.

Refsnyder, who was 1-for-2 with a RBI double before he left the game, previously missed time this season due to a fractured toe. He’s played 14 games this season and hit .351 with a 1.089 OPS.