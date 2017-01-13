ASU Player Flips Off Arizona Student Section; Racial Slurs To Blame?

Share this:

Torian Graham’s behavior Thursday night was less than graceful.

Cameras captured the Arizona State senior flipping off fans in the Arizona student section before the Sun Devils’ 91-75 loss to the Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center.

Video of Graham’s double bird, as pointed out by Coed.com, can be seen below.

Torian Graham lets the ZonaZoo know they're No. 1. pic.twitter.com/W8Dj8zeXl7 — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) January 13, 2017

Perhaps Graham simply got caught up in the intrastate rivalry, although it’s hard to imagine him being so fired up before the game that he needed to let loose with a double dose of the one-finger salute.

Or perhaps there’s more to the story, as Graham’s postgame apology suggests.

“I (apologize) for my actions,” Graham tweeted after the game, per ESPN.com. “There was racial slurs said, and I didn’t react the right way as I should. My apologies to the ASU program.”

Graham since has deleted the tweet, but the 23-year-old’s claim isn’t to be taken lightly. According to ESPN, Arizona spokesman Matt Ensor said the school would investigate the matter.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images